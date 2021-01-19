Top headlines: 380,000 vaccinated so far, round-2 of Sebamed-HUL ad war

-
-
Budget 2021: Special window for big-ticket foreign investments likely
Big-ticket foreign investors looking to invest in India could soon find their proposals getting quick treatment from the government. According to sources, the Centre is planning to create a special window for strategically important investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pension funds that wish to invest over Rs 3,000 crore through a single transaction. Read more
Round-2 of Sebamed-HUL ad war: German firm offers free test kits for soaps
German personal care brand Sebamed, fighting Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in court over an ad campaign, has stepped up the war by launching a new campaign that offers free test kits to check the pH value of soaps. The verdict in the ongoing court battle is likely to be out on Tuesday. Read more
Piramal Enterprises: DHFL acquisition fast-forwards retail aspiration
After months of negotiations and upping its bid price with every round to take over the beleaguered housing financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the healthcare to realty to financial services firm, Piramal Enterprises, has finally emerged successful.
The decision was public on Friday, after market hours, though its stock didn’t take the news very jubilantly on Monday – down about 2.5 per cent in BSE. Read more
How emerging uptick in commodity prices spells good news for Indian firms
A commodity super-cycle is developing across the globe. Usually, such an uptrend in prices of commodities has meant bad news for India through inflation and a stress on the balance of payments and consequent downward pressure on the rupee. But this time India seems poised to benefit from the upturn. Read more
Raise tax deduction limit under Section 80D in Budget: Non-life insurers
Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22, which is less than a fortnight away, non-life insurers have suggested that the government increase the tax deduction limit under Section 80D of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act. This, they said, would provide fresh impetus to people to buy a comprehensive health cover. Read more
Senior citizens: Strike a balance between tax saving and liquidity
The government offers several benefits to senior (60-80 years of age) and very senior citizens (above 80 years) in the matter of income-tax (I-T). Such benefits come either in the form of enhanced deductions or relaxations in tax-filing procedures.
Senior citizens need to strike a proper balance between their tax and financial planning. Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India, says. Read more
380,000 vaccinated so far, no serious adverse events, says health ministry
Three days into the Covid-19 vaccination drive, almost 400,000 healthcare workers have received the shot in 7,700 sessions across the country, according to the health ministry. Even as the numbers have failed to match the government expectation, some 580 adverse events and two deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka kept the authorities busy all of Monday, trying to give out an assurance that the vaccines were safe. Read more
Udaan plans to grab 10-15% of overall B2B retail market in the next 7 years
Bengaluru-based unicorn Udaan has worked out an aggressive growth plan which entails grabbing 10-15 per cent of the overall B2B retail market in seven years, up from its current share of around 0.3-0.4 per cent. The B2B market (excluding industrial goods) stands at $780 billion and on an annualised basis, Udaan has already clocked up $2.4 billion in gross merchandising value. Read more
