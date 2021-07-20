Top headlines: 67% of Indians have antibodies; Bezos flies to space

-
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
RIL-Future deal: Singapore EA award needs to be executed, Amazon tells SC
Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail, is valid and needs to be executed, Amazon on Tuesday told the Supreme Court which commenced hearings on its pleas against the amalgamation. Read it here
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, finds ICMR sero survey
Findings of the ICMR's 4th national Covid sero survey show there is a ray of hope, but there is no room for complacency and Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be followed, the government said.
Addressing a press conference, a senior official said two-thirds or 67.6 per cent of India's population aged above 6 years were found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the latest national sero survey.
Read it here
Wipro to invest $1 bn in cloud technologies over next three years
IT Services major Wipro announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.
As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. Read it here
Jeff Bezos flies to edge of space on own rocket, says 'best day ever'
Jeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company's first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft.
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space. Read it here
