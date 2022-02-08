Top headlines: Adani becomes Asia's richest person; PM Modi attacks rivals

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the Modi reviewed the exodus of those who lost jobs and had to return home from cities.

He held the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responsible for the situation that caused migration to villages, which led to the spread of Covid-19 in rural India. Read all the top headlines here:

Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who turned a small commodities trading business into a conglomerate spanning ports, mines and green energy, is now Asia’s richest person. Read more

PM Narendra Modi blames Congress, AAP for exacerbating Covid crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Congress and warned it that the party’s negativism would lead it to run politically aground, causing its ultimate decimation. Read more

Time ripe for India to go on two-track growth path: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said despite the pandemic, India is at a stage where it has to tread on a two-track growth path. Read more

Little fiscal headroom for govt to respond to future shocks: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Monday cautioned that the Indian government has little fiscal headroom at its disposal to respond to possible shocks to growth given the country's lowest investment grade credit rating with a negative outlook. Read more

Sebi comes out with new disclosure format for abridged prospectus

To further simplify and provide greater clarity, markets regulator Sebi has come out with a new format for disclosures in abridged prospectus, whereby critical information will be provided in the front page of the offer document. Read more