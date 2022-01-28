Top headlines: Air India returns to Tatas; PMC Bank resolution moves ahead

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Unity Small Finance Bank plans to tap 100 million Payback users
Centrum-BharatPe backed Unity Small Finance Bank commences operations
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
-
Air India's handover has come as a culmination of the government’s attempt to transfer the ownership of the loss-making airline to a private owner. More on that in our top headlines this morning.Maharaja set for take-off: Tatas get control of Air India, after 7 decades
The Tata Group on Thursday regained ownership of Air India, 69 years after the airline was nationalised.
The salt-to-software conglomerate promised to turn the loss-making carrier into a world-class airline. Read more
India's high foreign exchange reserves not enough to shield rupee
With crude oil touching $90 a barrel in international markets, India’s record foreign exchange (forex) reserves of $634 billion may not be enough to shield the rupee from the adverse effects of a spike in oil prices. There has been a sharp rise in India’s overall import bill in the first nine months of FY22, leading to a decline in import cover despite record forex reserves. Read more
DoT drops plan on local 5G standards after strong opposition from telcos
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is dropping its contentious plan to push for a separate India-specific standard for 5G -- also known as 5Gi -- after strong opposition from telecom companies. Read more
Payout to be Rs 4k cr to return up to Rs 5 lakh to PMC depositors: Centrum
Following the government approving the scheme of amalgamation of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank, the former will start the process of paying the first tranche of deposits, which is up to Rs 5 lakh to the PMC depositors. Read more
Union Budget 2022-23: Clarity on tax compliance needed, say experts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should look at rationalising some tax provisions to ease the burden of compliance and regulation, experts said ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, even as the expectation is that there won’t be any changes in the corporate or personal income tax rates. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU