Govt opens 5th oil and gas bid round, offers 11 blocks on revamped terms
Top Headlines: Amazon to invest $1 bn in Indian SMBs, Airtel $3-bn QIP plan

Bharti Airtel has announced allotment of 323.5 mn equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of $2 billion QIP

Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, with Amit Agarwal Global, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, during the Amazon Smbhav Infinite Possibilities for SMBs two day summit at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in New Delhi on Wedn

Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India: Jeff Bezos

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India. Read More

Airtel $3-billion QIP plan: Issue price at a discount over floor price


Bharti Airtel has announced allotment of 323.5 million equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of $2 billion (over Rs 14,000 crore) qualified institutional placement that closed on Tuesday. Read More

PMC Bank crisis: Bombay HC forms committee to auction HDIL assets

The Bombay High Court set up a three-member committee on Wednesday for valuation and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Read More

7,990 business people committed suicide in 2018; up 2.7 per cent: NCRB data

If an icon like Amitabh Bachchan can seek help, as he did when he asked Yash Chopra for a role during a financially difficult time, others need not feel ashamed to do so; say psychiatrists in Mumbai. Read More

NHAI records highest daily toll collection as FASTag sales double in December

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recorded highest Rs 86.2 crore daily toll collection on Sunday, its Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said. Read More

Future Retail raises $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds. "The company has successfully priced a $500 million Fixed Rate Senior Secured 144A/Reg S Bond for a 5-year (non-call 3-year) tenor at 5.600 per cent," the company said in a regulatory fiiing. Read More

Broadband, 2G mobile Internet connectivity partially restored in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites, official said. Read More
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 15:40 IST

