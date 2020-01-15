Top Headlines: Amazon to invest $1 bn in Indian SMBs, Airtel $3-bn QIP plan

to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India: Jeff Bezos



chief on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India. Read More

Airtel $3-billion plan: Issue price at a discount over floor price



Bharti Airtel has announced allotment of 323.5 million equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of $2 billion (over Rs 14,000 crore) qualified institutional placement that closed on Tuesday. Read More

crisis: forms committee to auction HDIL assets



The Bombay High Court set up a three-member committee on Wednesday for valuation and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Read More

7,990 business people committed suicide in 2018; up 2.7 per cent: data



If an icon like Amitabh Bachchan can seek help, as he did when he asked Yash Chopra for a role during a financially difficult time, others need not feel ashamed to do so; say psychiatrists in Mumbai. Read More

records highest daily toll collection as sales double in December



Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recorded highest Rs 86.2 crore daily toll collection on Sunday, its Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said. Read More

raises $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds





Kishore Biyani-led on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds. "The company has successfully priced a $500 million Fixed Rate Senior Secured 144A/Reg S Bond for a 5-year (non-call 3-year) tenor at 5.600 per cent," the company said in a regulatory fiiing. Read More

Broadband, 2G mobile Internet connectivity partially restored in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites, official said. Read More