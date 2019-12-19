Top headlines: Anti-CAA protests in Delhi, Donald Trump impeached, and more

CAA Protests: Citizenship law protests in Delhi: Several detained, internet cut off

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two demonstrations. Read more

Trump impeached by US House of Representatives for abuse of power

The historic votes on Wednesday evening, which won the support of almost all Democrats in the House chamber but not a single Republican, leave Trump as only the third president in US history to be impeached -- and the only impeached president likely to win his party’s nomination for re-election. Read more

says SoftBank's Yahoo Japan has exited Japan room rental venture

Oyo, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said it has bought back the shares in Japanese apartment rental company, Life, held by internet firm Yahoo Japan, now known as Z Holdings, for an undisclosed amount. Read more

NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech for plant, shuts out GE from $2-bn orders

Top Indian electricity generator NTPC has rejected the emissions-cutting technology of GE and other foreign firms for its coal-fired plants, documents show, shutting them out of an estimated $2 billion in orders. Read more

Ind-Ra downgrades YES Bank on inadequate equity infusion; places on RWN

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Yes Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Rating from “A+” to “A” due to the inadequate progress in the quantum and pace of equity infusion. Read more