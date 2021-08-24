Top headlines: FM announces asset monetisation plan; regulator fines Maruti

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
China's realpolitik lesson to India
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government aims to collect about Rs 6 trillion by leasing out state-owned infrastructure assets over the next four years. Tata Sons seeks shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore via bonds, including non-convertible debentures. Here is more on those stories in our top headlines. FM announces plan to monetise assets, realise Rs 6 trillion till 2024-25
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a pipeline of assets the government is looking to monetise to collect about Rs 6 trillion to partly fund its ambitious infrastructure projects over four years ending 2024-25. About Rs 88,000 crore will be realised through asset monetisation in the current financial year. Read more...
Tata Sons seeks shareholders' approval to raise Rs 40,000 crore in debt
Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, has sought shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore via bonds, including non-convertible debentures, according to a notice sent to shareholders.
The shareholders will vote on the proposal on September 14 at the company’s annual general meeting which will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more...
DLF 3.0: Realtor ventures into new territories after four decades
In mid-2020, when Kushal Pal Singh, the undisputed king of India’s vast real estate market, relinquished the top post at the country’s largest realtor, he left behind an empire that is best compared to the Greek myth of the Phoenix. Once the leader of Delhi’s organised real estate market, DLF’s steep decline in the 1970s and its majestic rise since has often been cited as a business resurrection story. Read more...
Asset monetisation plan: Sports infrastructure to follow airport PPP model
The government would be redeveloping two national stadiums, including the marque Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and two regional sports centres at Bengaluru and Zirakpur on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode as part of its asset monetisation plan. Read more...
CCI slaps fine of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki over dealer discount policy
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the country’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU