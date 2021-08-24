Top headlines: FM announces asset monetisation plan; regulator fines Maruti

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government aims to collect about Rs 6 trillion by leasing out state-owned infrastructure assets over the next four years. seeks shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore via bonds, including non-convertible debentures. Here is more on those stories in our top headlines. FM announces plan to monetise assets, realise Rs 6 trillion till 2024-25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a pipeline of assets the government is looking to monetise to collect about Rs 6 trillion to partly fund its ambitious infrastructure projects over four years ending 2024-25. About Rs 88,000 crore will be realised through asset monetisation in the current financial year. Read more...



Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, has sought shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore via bonds, including non-convertible debentures, according to a notice sent to shareholders.

The shareholders will vote on the proposal on September 14 at the company’s annual general meeting which will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more...

DLF 3.0: Realtor ventures into new territories after four decades

In mid-2020, when Kushal Pal Singh, the undisputed king of India’s vast real estate market, relinquished the top post at the country’s largest realtor, he left behind an empire that is best compared to the Greek myth of the Phoenix. Once the leader of Delhi’s organised real estate market, DLF’s steep decline in the 1970s and its majestic rise since has often been cited as a business resurrection story. Read more...

Asset monetisation plan: Sports infrastructure to follow airport PPP model

The government would be redeveloping two stadiums, including the marque Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and two regional sports centres at Bengaluru and Zirakpur on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode as part of its asset monetisation plan. Read more...

CCI slaps fine of Rs 200 crore on over dealer discount policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the country’s biggest carmaker India Ltd (MSIL) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars. Read more...