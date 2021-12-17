Top headlines: India Inc faces stricter code, Meta cracks on surveillance

-
ALSO READ
Meta's counter to hate speech: Ten fact checkers in 11 languages
Top headlines: SC appoints Pegasus probe, Delhi summons Facebook execs
A parallel universe: Meta is hardly the only entity involved with metaverse
Meta launches new safety initiatives aiming at online protection of women
Top Headlines: Take risk, FM to India Inc; Meta's counter to hate speech
-
A sweeping crackdown was announced by Facebook's parent company Meta on surveillance companies that the social media giant alleged snooped on people in over 100 countries. The firm also identified India's BellTrox as one of the firms carrying out “indiscriminate” surveillance targeting people. More on that in today's top headlines India Inc to get voluntary corporate governance norms
India Inc’s corporate governance mettle will soon be put to the test with a stricter framework.
Sources said the country’s largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will unveil governance and disclosure norms next week that will be more stringent than what is prescribed under the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) Regulations or the Companies Act. Read more
Meta identifies six firms for spying on users
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has announced a sweeping crackdown on surveillance companies that it says have used its social media websites to spy on people in more than 100 countries.
In a report published on Thursday, Meta identified six companies from Israel, India, and North Macedonia, in addition to an unknown entity in China, which it said carried out “indiscriminate” surveillance targeting thousands of people. Read more
Govt rolls back proposals in draft power Bill
The Central government has decided to roll back several proposals introduced in the draft Electricity Bill, 2020.
The Bill will no longer have a provision on abolition of electricity subsidies.
This would also impact the Centre’s commitment to introduce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the electricity sector. In the latest round of changes in the Bill, the proposal of DBT has been dropped too. Read more
Govt plans to complete 5G auctions in July
The government is looking at a time frame within the first two weeks of July to kick off and complete the upcoming 5G auctions, according to discussions between officials and stakeholders. It is expected that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will give its recommendations on the base price by March, after which the necessary cabinet clearances will be given. Read more
Personal Data Protection bill has 12 recommendations
The parliamentary joint committee on the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019, headed by P P Chaudhary, MP, on Thursday presented its report, recommending changes to draft legislation, including altering its name to “Data Protection Bill”. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU