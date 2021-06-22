Top headlines: Bitcoin sinks below $30,000; Hero MotoCorp to hike prices

sinks below $30,000 for first time since late January

fell below $30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4% to $29,614, its lowest since Jan. 27. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2%. READ MORE...

clears Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for with riders

The Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday cleared the Kalrock-Jalan consortium plan for revival of but rejected its demand for historicity of airport slots and traffic rights. A bench of Janab Mohhamed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy approved the resolution plan with riders. Allocation of slots will be considered as and when these are applied for and historic slots will not be available, the bench ordered. READ MORE...



to hike prices to partially offset higher commodity prices

Two-wheeler maker will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July to partially offset the impact of the higher commodity prices. will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, the company said in a statement. The price hike will be up to Rs 3,000, it said. READ MORE...

Nordic fund KLP divests from over links to Myanmar military

Norwegian pension fund KLP is divesting from and Special Economic Zone Limited on the grounds the company's links with the Myanmar military breach the fund's responsible investment policy, KLP told Reuters on Tuesday. Adani Ports, India's largest port operator, has been under scrutiny from international investors over its project to build a container terminal in the city of Yangon on land leased from a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate. READ MORE...