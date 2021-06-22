Top headlines: Bitcoin sinks below $30,000; Hero MotoCorp to hike prices

-
ALSO READ
Revival hopes fuel 500% surge in Jet Airways stock since September 2020
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Kalrock-Jalan consortium to invest Rs 1,375 crore in debt-laden Jet Airways
Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
Govt non-committal on Jet Airways' historical rights on flight slots
-
Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 for first time since late January
Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed.
The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4% to $29,614, its lowest since Jan. 27. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2%. READ MORE...
NCLT clears Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for Jet Airways with riders
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday cleared the Kalrock-Jalan consortium plan for revival of Jet Airways but rejected its demand for historicity of airport slots and traffic rights. A bench of Janab Mohhamed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy approved the resolution plan with riders. Allocation of slots will be considered as and when these are applied for and historic slots will not be available, the bench ordered. READ MORE...
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices to partially offset higher commodity prices
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July to partially offset the impact of the higher commodity prices. Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, the company said in a statement. The price hike will be up to Rs 3,000, it said. READ MORE...
Nordic fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over links to Myanmar military
Norwegian pension fund KLP is divesting from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited on the grounds the company's links with the Myanmar military breach the fund's responsible investment policy, KLP told Reuters on Tuesday. Adani Ports, India's largest port operator, has been under scrutiny from international investors over its project to build a container terminal in the city of Yangon on land leased from a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU