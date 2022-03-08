Top headlines: BJP set to retain UP, falling rupee and exports, and more

Russia- crisis: Falling unlikely to shore up India's exports

India's are unlikely to get an immediate boost from a depreciating rupee, which touched an all-time low on Monday, driven by rising commodity prices. The fell to 76.97 against the dollar earlier in the day, settling 1.05 per cent weaker than the previous close.





2022: set to retain Uttar Pradesh; AAP may win Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in (UP), on Monday predicted, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) powered far ahead of all other parties in Punjab. A hung Assembly was forecast in Uttarakhand, with the marginally ahead in Goa and Manipur.



Corporate hospitals chart out plans for expansion via brownfield route

With the pandemic showing signs of abating and the macro healthcare growth outlook expected to be intact, corporate hospitals, both listed and unlisted, are busy charting out expansion plans, primarily through the brownfield route. Most hospitals have plans to add beds in their facilities, while also taking over and refurbishing existing sites in key geographies.





LIC effect: Life insurers' February new business premium rises 22%

After muted showing in December and January because of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, life insurance companies reported impressive growth in new business premium (NBP) in February, driven mainly by initial public offering-bound Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's sharp jump in NBP in the same period, fuelled by 40 per cent growth in group single premiums.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have accelerated sales of stocks in the domestic market amid a surge in international oil prices and depreciation of the In just the past two trading sessions they have pulled out close to $2 billion (about Rs 15,000 crore). The year-to-date selling from domestic stocks by has now touched nearly Rs 1 trillion.