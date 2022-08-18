Top headlines: Boat with ammo in Maha coast; Mittal hails ease of doing biz

JUST IN
Yacht found off Raigad coast belongs to Australian, no terror angle: Govt
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels third time in 5 months, uses new IT Rules
Over 9.7 mn domestic air passengers in July, 7.6% lower than June: DGCA
81% Indians believe their jobs can be done remotely, says survey
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
EU wants India to prohibit 'discriminatory buy national practices': Report
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
DOLO-650 makers distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors: FMRAI
A 16-feet-long yacht owned by an Australian woman drifted to Raigad coast near Mumbai, officials said on Thursday, but ruled out a terror angle after three AK-47 rifles were found aboard.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the State Assembly that the vessel owner is an Australian woman whose husband was its captain. READ MORE.

No fuss, no follow up: Mittal praises govt on quick spectrum allocation

Telecom companies were issued allocation letters within hours after paying the first installment for 5G spectrum, prompting Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal to praise the government for the ease of doing business.

“No fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications), this is a first! Business as it should be,” Mittal said in a statement on Thursday. READ MORE.

Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels third time in 5 months, uses new IT Rules

The government on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one operated from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security.

It is the third time in five months that the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has blocked YouTube channels invoking the Information Technology Rules, 2021, taking the tally to 46. READ MORE.

Tata's RE arm raises Rs 2k cr by issuing shares to BlackRock-backed firm

Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday said it raised around Rs 2,000 crore by issuing 8.36 crore equity shares to BlackRock-backed GreenForest New Energies Bidco, according to a regulatory filing.

Earlier in April this year, BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company, had inked a binding agreement with Tata Power to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of equity/compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd, translating to a base equity valuation of Rs 34,000 crore. READ MORE.
