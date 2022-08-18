Top headlines: Boat with ammo in Maha coast; Mittal hails ease of doing biz

-
ALSO READ
Airtel approves allotment of 71.1 mn shares to Google at Rs 734 per share
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
From immersive video to holograms: What will 5G experience be like?
How may Bharti Airtel and Voda Idea stocks perform in the near term?
How may Bharti Airtel and Voda Idea stocks perform in the near term?
-
Yacht found off Raigad coast belongs to Australian, no terror angle: Govt
A 16-feet-long yacht owned by an Australian woman drifted to Raigad coast near Mumbai, officials said on Thursday, but ruled out a terror angle after three AK-47 rifles were found aboard.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the State Assembly that the vessel owner is an Australian woman whose husband was its captain. READ MORE.
No fuss, no follow up: Mittal praises govt on quick spectrum allocation
Telecom companies were issued allocation letters within hours after paying the first installment for 5G spectrum, prompting Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal to praise the government for the ease of doing business.
“No fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications), this is a first! Business as it should be,” Mittal said in a statement on Thursday. READ MORE.
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels third time in 5 months, uses new IT Rules
The government on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one operated from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security.
It is the third time in five months that the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has blocked YouTube channels invoking the Information Technology Rules, 2021, taking the tally to 46. READ MORE.
Tata's RE arm raises Rs 2k cr by issuing shares to BlackRock-backed firm
Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday said it raised around Rs 2,000 crore by issuing 8.36 crore equity shares to BlackRock-backed GreenForest New Energies Bidco, according to a regulatory filing.
Earlier in April this year, BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company, had inked a binding agreement with Tata Power to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of equity/compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd, translating to a base equity valuation of Rs 34,000 crore. READ MORE.
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 17:16 IST