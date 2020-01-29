Top headlines: BofA CEO bullish on India, US lawsuits against call centres

Indian economy in great position with growing consumption story: CEO

Bullish about India, global giant Bank of America's CEO Brian T Moynihan has said the Indian economy is in a great position with a growing consumption story and a lot of untapped potential in terms of its big young population and a large talent pool.





Budget 2020: Oil ministry calls for inclusion of natural gas under GST

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Oil Ministry has made a renewed pitch for inclusion of natural gas in the ambit of GST to promote the use of environment-friendly fuel by reducing multiplicity of taxes and improving business climate.

US files lawsuits against call centres, mostly Indian, for fake robocalls

The US has filed lawsuits against five companies and three individuals allegedly responsible for making hundreds of millions of fake robocalls to American consumers from abroad, mostly from India, and causing massive financial losses to the elderly and the vulnerable.

logs double-digit growth in iPhone sales in India in Dec quarter

Tech giant registered a double-digit rise in iPhone sales in India, and witnessed strong demand for iPads in the December quarter. The Cupertino-based company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue at $91.8 billion, an increase of 9 per cent from the year-ago quarter. Its net profit also hit an all-time high of $22 billion.

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,614 cr in Q3; up 52%

Shares of Bajaj Finance surged 4 per cent, to hit a high of Rs 4,383.05, also its fresh lifetime high, on the BSE on Wednesday after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614.11 crore in the December quarter of FY20 (Q3FY20), a jump of 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from a net profit of Rs 1,059.56 crore (Q3FY19).

cancels flights to Chengdu, Hong Kong due to outbreak

airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20.