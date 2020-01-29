IndiGo cancels flights to Chengdu, Hong Kong due to coronavirus outbreak

IndiGo airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru- route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20.

The low-cost carrier said that for now, it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is "monitoring on a daily basis".

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru- flight effective February 01, 2020," the airline said in a statement.