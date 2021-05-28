Top headlines: Canara Bank to raise Rs 9,000 cr; M&M posts profit in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
Canara Bank surges 7% as Rs 2,000 crore QIP opens for subscription
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Canara Bank back in the black in Q4, posts net profit of Rs 1,010 cr
Top headlines: TaMo sees surprise Q4 loss; Canara Bank posts profit in Q4
-
Canara Bank to raise capital amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore in 2021-22
The Board of Directors of Canara Bank on Friday approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments. At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to Rs 2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the Rs 9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement. Read here
M&M Q4 standalone PAT at Rs 163 crore
Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a standalone profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs 163 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on the back of robust sales of passenger vehicles and tractors. The Mumbai-based company, along with its subsidiary in the automotive sector Mahindra Vehicular Manufacturers Ltd, had reported a net loss of Rs 3,255 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal. Read here
Nadda accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'murder' of constitutional ethos
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Cyclone Yaas, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused her of "murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism". Nadda said Modi holds the principle of cooperative federalism "very sacred" and has been actively working with all chief ministers irrespective of their party affiliation to give relief to people but unsurprisingly, he added, Banerjee's tactics and petty politics have once again come to haunt the people of Bengal. Read here
Covaxin manufacturing to vaccination takes 4 months, says Bharat Biotech
Manufacturing to supply of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin involves four months of lag time depending on technology and regulatory approvals, Bharat Biotech said on Friday. "The timeline for manufacturing, testing and release for a batch of Covaxinis approximately 120 days, depending on the technology framework and regulatory guidelines to be met. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU