Canara Bank gets board approval to raise up to Rs 9,000 cr in FY22

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
Bad loan recognition likely to weigh on stocks of public sector banks
-
State-owned Canara Bank is looking to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore through equity and debt this financial year, as per the approval granted by the board of directors on Friday.
The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held on May 28, 2021 approved the capital raising plan for the year 2021-22 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Under this capital raise approval, the bank will raise equity capital amounting up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP) during the current fiscal it said.
Capital up to Rs 4,000 crore is to be raised by issuing additional tier I Basel III compliant bonds, and the rest of Rs 2,400 crore is to be raised by issuing additional tier II Basel III compliant bonds.
The bank said the debt instruments will be issued subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 161.85 apiece on the BSE, up by 5.37 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU