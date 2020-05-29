Top headlines: GDP growth slips to 3.1% in Q4FY20; 4.2% in 2019-20

GDP growth slips to 3.1% in Q4, stands at 11-year low of 4.2% in FY20

The Indian economy grew at 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2020, its slowest pace in at least two years, as the pandemic weakened the already declining consumer demand and private investment, official gross domestic product (GDP) data released on Friday showed. For the full FY20 financial year, the headline number came to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent, against 6.1 per cent in 2018-19. Read more

India's eight core infrastructure sectors contract 38.1% in April

The output of India’s eight core infrastructure industries contracted by record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, against growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month last year. In March this year, the production of eight sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — had contracted by 9 per cent. Read more

on Friday announced that Therry Delaporte who is Capgemini’s chief operating officer and also a member of the group executive board, would join the company as its CEO & MD, effective July 6, 2020. With announcing to appoint Thierry Delaporte for its top post, two of the leading Bengaluru-headquartered companies will now have CEOs & MDs who were previously working with French IT services major in leadership roles. Read more...

Trump signs executive order to regulate social media sites amid Twitter row

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms. The order comes two days after Twitter labelled two of Trump's tweets as potentially misleading and marks a dramatic escalation by Trump in his war with tech companies as they struggle with the growing problem of misinformation on social media. Read more...

PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Donald Trump

Reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China, US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke with Narendra Modi about the "big conflict" and asserted that the Indian Prime Minister is not in a "good mood" over the latest flare-ups between the two countries. Speaking with the reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Trump said a "big conflict" was going on between India and China. Read more...

No talks between Modi-Trump on border row with China: Govt sources

There has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, government sources said on Friday. The clarification came after Trump said that he spoke to Modi over India's ongoing border row with China in Eastern Ladakh. Read more...