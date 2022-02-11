Top headlines: Chandra gets 2nd term; FM informs on legitimacy of cryptos

-
N Chandrasekaran's term as Tata Sons chairman renewed for another 5 years
N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointment as the chairman of Tata Sons - the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group - for a second five-year term.
His reappointment was backed by Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority owners of Tata Sons.
Tata Sons board met on Friday to review the last five years and consider the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, it said in a statement. Read more here
Taxing income doesn't give cryptos legitimacy: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government has sovereign right to tax profit made from cryptocurrency transactions, and the decision on banning or not banning will be taken based on feedback from consultations.
Replying to the general discussion on Union Budget, the minister said, "I am not going to legalise it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently, when consultations give me input".
About the profit emanating from transactions in cryptocurrencies, she stated that "(Whether it is) legitimate or illegitimate, it is a different question, but I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax". Read more here
Quad foreign ministers resolve to work towards free, open Indo-Pacific
The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping of India, the US, Australia and Japan on Friday vowed to work vigorously to achieve the grouping's shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and collectively deal with common threats such as terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia's Marise Payn held the talks in Melbourne. Read more here
No saffron shawls, hijab within classrooms for now: HC to students
The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the Hijab row, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.
The court also made it clear the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform. Read more here
