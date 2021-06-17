Top headlines: CII seeks Rs 3-trn stimulus; Jet's FY20 results rejected

CBSE will adopt 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students: Centre to SC



The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

shareholders reject company's financial results for FY20



Shareholders of have rejected the financial results of the company for the financial year 2019-20. The 28th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the company was held on June 15, 2021 through video conference and other audio-visual means, the company said in a regulatory filing.

loses $9 bn in three days in worst wealth rout



Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's dream run up the global wealth rankings is faltering after a media report raising questions about some offshore investors triggered a rout in his conglomerate's six listed stocks. The 58-year-old tycoon lost more money this week than anyone else in the world, with his personal fortune tumbling by about $9 billion to $67.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index based on Wednesday closing prices. Just days ago, he was closing the gap with Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest man. Adani Group stocks continued to fall on Thursday.

Govt should provide Rs 3-trn stimulus to perk up domestic demand: CII



The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to provide a fiscal stimulus worth Rs 3 trillion along with direct cash transfers to perk up domestic demand. The industry body also sought expansion in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) balance sheet to meet the demand exigencies of the pandemic.