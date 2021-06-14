Top headlines: CIL Q4 net drops marginally; May retail inflation at 6.3%

Coal India Q4 profit drops marginally by 1% to Rs 4,587 crore



State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a marginal 1.1 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales. The coal behemoth had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 4,637.95 crore in the same period a year ago, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE. READ MORE...

rises to 6.3 per cent in May



rose to 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the RBI's comfort level, on the back of costlier food items, government data showed on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation stood at 4.23 per cent in April. As per the data released by the Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was 5.01 per cent in May, significantly up from 1.96 per cent in the preceding month. READ MORE...

Adani Group stocks tumble amid reports of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts



Shares of Adani Group companies witnessed a massive drubbing in morning trade on Monday, tumbling up to 25 per cent, amid reports that the Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen certain FPIs accounts that have holding in some of these firms. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday said it has written confirmation that accounts of three foreign funds that are among its top shareholders are not frozen and reports to the contrary are "blatantly erroneous and misleading". READ MORE...

WTC winners to get $1.6 million and Test Mace: ICC



The winner of the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will walk away with a prize money of USD 1.6 million along with the Test Championship Mace, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

India and New Zealand will battle it out for the prestigious title at Southampton on June 18. READ MORE...