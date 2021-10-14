Top headlines: Coal supply at 5-year low; Zee and Invesco continue fight

-
Invesco said on Wednesday it facilitated talks between Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainment earlier this year on a possible tie-up, prompting the conglomerate to clarify its role. The government will set up a committee within two weeks to select the next chief economic adviser. More on those stories in our top headlines.
What it would take to get Air India soaring again
Nearly two decades after the Tata group made an aborted attempt to buy Air India with its partner Singapore Airlines, the Maharaja has made a grand re-entry into group headquarters, Bombay House, after 68 years. Now the question is: With the contentious and long-winding disinvestment process over, can the Tatas turn around an airline that is making losses of Rs 30 crore-plus a day? Read moreInvesco's conduct lacks transparency, says Zee Entertainment
The Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) highlighted the lack of transparency in Invesco's conduct saying that in its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition notice and in an open letter later, it did not disclose that it was negotiating a deal on behalf of Zee without any authority. Read more
Centre to appoint a committee to select next CEA
The Centre is expected to appoint a committee within two weeks to select the next chief economic adviser (CEA). Current CEA K V Subramanian’s term is ending on December 6. He’s decided to return to academics.
Coal availability at 5-year low, shows data
The data on India’s domestic coal production and imports suggests that the coal crisis is largely due to decline in supply rather than high demand. Read more
Govt debt likely to breach 90% of GDP this year, says IMF report
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the government debt, including that of the Centre and the states, to rise to a record 90.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during 2021-22 against 89.6 per cent in the previous year. Read more
