Top headlines: Govt plans IDBI sale; chief economist Gopinath to leave IMF

India’s drug regulator is examining the recommendation by the expert panel for the approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children. The government will seek buyers for IDBI Bank and inform them about the broad contours of the strategic disinvestment. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin roll-out for children likely in phases

The approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in children as young as two years may be some time away with India considering a phased roll-out of the vaccine for them. India’s drug regulator is carefully examining the recommendation by the expert panel and evaluating several factors, sources close to the development said. Read more

Green fuels to power Adani Enterprises' petrochemicals business

Adani Enterprises, which recently launched its petrochemicals arm, is planning to offer a range of green fuels and use its existing supply chains and renewable energy units for their production andtransport.

The company plans to manufacture green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia and green fertiliser, said senior executives. Read more

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January as planned when her public service leave of absence from the university ends, the IMF said on Tuesday. Gopinath is the fund's first female chief economist. Read more

Govt to to seek buyers for debt-laden IDBI Bank

The government will soon reach out to interested buyers of IDBI Bank and inform them about the broad contours of the strategic disinvestment, which is going to lay the groundwork for privatisation of public sector banks. The Centre, through its advisors, will share the strategic sale plan with investors, and how the deal is expected to be structured, an official said. Read more

Insurers' Covid-related health claims outgo falls

After the second wave of the pandemic, general and health insurers have seen a fall in their outgo of Covid-related health claims.

In the July-September quarter (Q2 of FY22), insurers settled a little over Rs 5,000 crore worth of Covid health claims. This is 35 per cent lower than the Rs 7,700 crore worth of claims they settled in Q1, sources said. Read more