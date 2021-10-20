Top headlines: Govt plans IDBI sale; chief economist Gopinath to leave IMF

-
ALSO READ
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
HSBC Asia appoints ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as an independent director
Jet Airways staff unions challenge resolution plan, file appeal in NCLAT
-
India’s drug regulator is examining the recommendation by the expert panel for the approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children. The government will seek buyers for IDBI Bank and inform them about the broad contours of the strategic disinvestment. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin roll-out for children likely in phases
The approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in children as young as two years may be some time away with India considering a phased roll-out of the vaccine for them. India’s drug regulator is carefully examining the recommendation by the expert panel and evaluating several factors, sources close to the development said. Read more
Green fuels to power Adani Enterprises' petrochemicals business
Adani Enterprises, which recently launched its petrochemicals arm, is planning to offer a range of green fuels and use its existing supply chains and renewable energy units for their production andtransport.
The company plans to manufacture green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia and green fertiliser, said senior executives. Read more
IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January as planned when her public service leave of absence from the university ends, the IMF said on Tuesday. Gopinath is the fund's first female chief economist. Read more
Govt to to seek buyers for debt-laden IDBI Bank
The government will soon reach out to interested buyers of IDBI Bank and inform them about the broad contours of the strategic disinvestment, which is going to lay the groundwork for privatisation of public sector banks. The Centre, through its advisors, will share the strategic sale plan with investors, and how the deal is expected to be structured, an official said. Read more
Insurers' Covid-related health claims outgo falls
After the second wave of the pandemic, general and health insurers have seen a fall in their outgo of Covid-related health claims.
In the July-September quarter (Q2 of FY22), insurers settled a little over Rs 5,000 crore worth of Covid health claims. This is 35 per cent lower than the Rs 7,700 crore worth of claims they settled in Q1, sources said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU