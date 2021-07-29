Top headlines: Curbs eased in Maharashtra; US economy grows solidly in Q2

-
US economy grows solidly in second quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
US economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services.
Gross domestic product increased at a 6.5% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. The economy grew at a revised 6.3% rate in the first quarter. Read more
27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS candidates in medical courses: Govt
The government on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Monday, had directed the Union ministries concerned to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue, a statement issued by the health ministry said. Read more
Airtel loses 4.6 mn mobile subscribers in May, Jio adds 3.5 mn users: Trai
The Indian telecom market presented a picture of sharp contrast in May with Bharti Airtel losing a staggering 46.13 lakh wireless subscribers even as rival Reliance Jio added 35.54 lakh mobile users, according to data from telecom regulator Trai.
Overall, the Indian mobile market shed 62.7 lakh users in May. Read more
Maharashtra govt eases curbs in 25 districts; gyms, cinemas can operate
The Maharashtra government relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions in 25 districts, where the infection rate has stayed low for quite some time.
The curbs will be eased in functioning of shops, theaters, cinemas and gyms. However, there would be restrictions on the number of people attending weddings. Read more
