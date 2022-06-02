Top headlines: Curbs eased on wheat export ban; Vistara fined Rs 10 lakh

-
Govt allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban
India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.
Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity. Read more
Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid, isolates herself
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself, the party said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said she had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was found COVID positive on testing this morning.
He said the Congress President has been meeting leaders and activists over the last week, some of whom have been found COVID positive. Read more
NSE case: SAT gives more time to Chitra Ramkrishna to deposit Rs 2 crore
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has given more time to former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna for depositing an amount of Rs 2 crore in a case pertaining to governance lapses at the bourse.
"The period to deposit the money by our order dated 11th April, 2022 is extended for a further period of four weeks," the appellate tribunal said in an order passed on May 31. Read more
DGCA fines Vistara Rs 10 lakh for letting untrained pilot land flight
Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said.
The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. Read more
