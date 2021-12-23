Top Headlines: Curbs in-place for New year; Covovax approval expected soon

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Covovax data with DCGI, approval expected soon
Serum Institute gets nod to start Covovax trials on children above 7 yrs
Budget 2022-23: Centre may not target sharp fiscal correction
Serum Institute starts Covovax production; govt expects 200 mn doses by Dec
LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects in Goa
-
Omicron spread: Curbs return to keep year-end celebrations muted again
A day after the Centre asked states to activate war rooms to tackle the rising Omicron threat, state governments stepped up their guards with fresh curbs on religious and social gatherings. They also limited capacity in restaurants and bars, and ordered strict vigil on the ground. Read more
Budget 2022-23: Avoid sharp fiscal correction, economists tell FM
Ahead of the Union Budget, economists advised FM Sitharaman and ministry officials to avoid a sharp fiscal correction and maintain focus on public investment in infrastructure to further revive consumption and demand. In a pre-Budget meeting on Wednesday, the economists also advised finance ministry officials that the Centre should strive for consistency and stability in tax policy. Read more
2021, the year that was: 'Glocal' pandemic shocks, just as demand revived
The first year of the pandemic brought home the downside of globalisation as country after country went into lockdown and companies struggled to cope with crashing demand by paring costs every which way. The second year, 2021, offered an unexpectedly different perspective in terms of disrupted supply chains across the world just as demand started reviving. Read more
New provision from Jan 1: GST officials to make surprise recovery visits
Come January and the government is empowered to send its recovery officials to your premises to collect GST without notice, if your tax liability shown in the requisite form is less than what invoices, mentioned in the outward supply form, should draw. Read more
Covid-19 pandemic: Covovax data with DCGI, approval expected soon
Approval for Serum Institute of India- (SII-) manufactured Covovax, the Indian version of US major Novavax’s protein sub-unit Covid-19 vaccine, is expected anytime. Sources said the nod may even come as early as December-end after the world’s top health body and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave their thumbs up to the vaccine recently. Read more
Can biz family trusts ensure smooth succession? Answer lies with Tolstoy
Last week, the Supreme Court appointed two retired judges as mediators between Lalit Modi and his mother, Bina. Lalit, son of industrialist K K Modi, is better known as the man behind the Indian Premier League of cricket. He and his mother have been at loggerheads since Modi Senior’s death in November 2019.
It is a messy affair. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU