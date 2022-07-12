Top Headlines: Demat account openings in June, PSB privatisation, and more

New dematerialised (demat) accounts opened in June were at 1.79 million, which was the lowest since February 2021. The Centre should privatise all PSBs, except the State Bank of India. This is because private banks have emerged as a credible alternative to PSBs with substantial market share, according to a report by the Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

New dematerialised (demat) accounts opened in June were at 1.79 million — the lowest since February 2021. Equities dropping to their 13-month lows and small- and mid-cap stocks getting hammered have taken the edge off euphoria around stock-market investing among individual investors, observe industry players. Read more

The Centre should privatise all PSBs, except the State Bank of India. This is because private banks have emerged as a credible alternative to PSBs with substantial market share. Also, government ownership hinders the ability of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regulate the sector, according to a report by the Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Read more



Unacademy's lessons on frugality: Pay cut for founders, no biz class travel

Frugality hasn’t been its core value, focused as it has been on growth. But now is starting a new chapter with an eye on profitability and the aim to go public in two years. So the founders have taken a salary cut; complimentary meals and snacks across offices have been done away with; and “certain businesses” are being shut down. Read more

Telcos may feel heat of Adani Group's entry into spectrum auctions

The surprise entry of into spectrum auctions changes the dynamics of the telecommunications (telecom) sector. A media statement says does not intend to enter consumer mobility services. says it will use spectrum to provide private network solutions and enhanced cybersecurity at airports, ports and logistics,, and other operations. Nevertheless, the news is negative for incumbent telecom service providers (telcos). Read more

Hotels, restaurants workers demand pay hike after ban

“This is my second battle in two years,” says Ram Pandey, a waiter and father of three girls. The first was the pandemic, which hit the Indian restaurant business badly. The industry shrank 53 per cent in FY21, according to a report by the Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). Read more