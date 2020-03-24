Top headlines: Economic package soon; relief for construction workers

Covid-19: Govt directs states to transfer cash to construction workers

In a first major step for the unorganised sector to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic during the lockdown, the Central government on Tuesday directed the states to transfer cash into the bank accounts of construction workers from the unutilised welfare funds meant for them.

FM Sitharaman announces slew of relief measures, says bigger ones to follow

Finance Minister on Tuesday announced a slew of regulatory and compliance measures across sectors to alleviate the hardships being faced by various sectors as the country enters an unprecedented lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sitharaman also said that a larger economic package will be announced soon.

UP to Kerala: How states are helping the poor amidst coronavirus outbreak

In the backdrop of the coronavirus (Covid-19) scare affecting the livelihoods of daily wage earners due to slowing down of the economy, the state governments across the country are planning to give unemployment benefits to contract and temporary workers who have the fear of losing their jobs, and putting a plan in place to tackle the economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan passes floor test by voice vote; Oppn skips Assembly

A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote.

No member of the opposition Congress was present in the House.

Covid-19 an economic tsunami; biz failures, bankruptcies coming: Moody's

Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has created a global economic tsunami, warns Moody's Analytics, given how rapidly the virus has spread across countries and has forced lockdowns. China's experience with Covid-19, Moody's Analytics said, demonstrates the economic devastation the disease brings to an economy.

PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM tonight on coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19," Modi tweeted.

Whistleblower case: SEC concludes probe; no action expected, says Infosys

Infosys on Tuesday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded the investigation in the whistleblower allegations made last year, and that it does not anticipate any further action by the regulator.