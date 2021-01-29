Top headlines: Economic Survey sees India GDP growing at 11% in FY22

-
Economic survey pegs India's GDP growth at 11% for FY22
India forecast robust economic growth of 11% for the fiscal year beginning on April 1 in its annual economic survey on Friday, on the back of the beginning of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive and a rebound in consumer demand. Read here
J&J says vaccine offers strong protection
Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine generated strong protection against Covid-19 in a large, late-stage trial, raising hopes that it can rapidly reshape a stumbling immunisation campaign. Read here
Tricolour insulted during farmers' protest: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday strongly defended the three contentious agri laws that have sparked intense protests from a section of farmers, and condemned as "'very unfortunate" the Republic Day violence and the "insult" to the tricolour during the farmers' tractor parade here on January 26. Read here
Tata Motors Q3 profit surges 67%
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the festive season helped the carmaker clock in better sales. Read here
Small investors behind surge in GameStop
An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Street's professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and other stocks that had soared this week. Read here
