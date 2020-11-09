Top headlines: Passenger vehicles sales dip; Finance Commission report out

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle retail sales up 9.81% in September to 195,665 units
Arnab Goswami's arrest: Will the saga lead to introspection in the media?
Automobile sales to see double-digit decline in FY21: Crisil Research
Festive stocking pushes up passenger vehicle sales in September
New vehicle registrations plunge 36% in July; PV retail sales down 25.19%
-
Markets closed at a record high as Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the US election led to a weaker dollar, fuelling hopes for more fund inflows into emerging markets. Here is more on what happened to business today.
Joe Biden win, global cues: Factors behind market hitting new high today
It was literally an early Diwali on Dalal Street on Monday as the stock market scaled an all-time peak in intra-day deals. The optimism was led by firm global cues after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied as much as 752 points, or 1.79 per cent to hit a record high of 42,645.33 levels against Friday's close of 41,893.06. NSE's Nifty, too, hit a fresh record high of 12,474 levels in the intra-day session. Read More...
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 9% in October on supply woes: FADA
Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in October witnessed a year-on-year decline of 8.8 per cent to 2,49,860 units, as registrations slowed down owing to supply issues. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,257 out of the 1,464 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,73,980 units in October 2019. Read More...
15th finance commission submits report on tax devolution to Prez Kovind
The 15th Finance Commission submitted its report for 2021-22 to 2025-26 to the President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. The main task of the Commission is to recommend devolution of the central taxes among the union government and the states. The Commission, headed by former bureaucrat N K Singh, had retained the devolution at the same level in its interim report for 2020-21 as was recommended by the previous Commission, even as at the outset it seemed that it had reduced it. Read More...
HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda said "no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction". With the high court refusing interim bail to Goswami, his stay at the Taloja jail will be extended. Read More...
Demand for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir rising sharply in India, says Cipla
Demand for COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir is rising sharply in India, a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Monday, even as experts remain divided over its effectiveness. Remdesivir was developed by U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc , which cut its 2020 revenue forecast last month, citing lower-than-expected demand and difficulty in predicting sales of the treatment. Cipla is among several firms licensed to make and sell generic versions in developing nations. Read More...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU