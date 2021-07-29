Top headlines: Fed on US economy, IAF deploys Rafales to counter China

The Cabinet set a 90-day time limit to provide up to Rs 5 lakh to each account holder of a bank if it fails. USA's economy is on track, says the Federal reserve.

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Federal Reserve

The US economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in infections, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a new policy statement that remained upbeat and flagged ongoing talks around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

In a news conference following the release of the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back from the economic support the US central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the pandemic's economic shocks. Read more



Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days if bank under moratorium: FM

The has cleared the Deposit and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, 2021, which will allow depositors to withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh in 90 days.

The announcement will cover 98.3 per cent of all deposit accounts and 50.9 per cent of the deposit value, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. This compares with the global deposit coverage of 80 per cent of all accounts and 20-30 per cent of the deposit value. Read more

paves the way for of govt-owned insurers

The has approved amendments to the General Business (Nationalisation) Act, paving the way for of government-owned insurers.

The amendments, approved by Cabinet, will remove the clause for the Centre to hold at least 51 per cent in public sector insurance companies at any given time. It will also have an enabling provision for the transfer of management control from the government to the potential buyer of the public sector insurance company. Read more

Back to old normal: leaders beat FY21 blues, exceed pre-Covid levels

In spite of a severe second wave of the pandemic, and a widespread disruption in public life therefore, India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector seems to have emerged as one of the most resilient segments of the economy. The early numbers and estimates for the April-June quarter indicate a steady recovery in players’ business, which is now set to exceed the pre-pandemic level. Read more

deploys first Rafales in East to counter China

The (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria formally inducted fighters into Number 101 Squadron, at Air Force Station Hasimara, in Eastern Air Command on Wednesday.