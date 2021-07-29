Top headlines: Fed on US economy, IAF deploys Rafales to counter China

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021: Govt's bank privatisation plan, bond market reaction, and more
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
'Promise and hope': Read and download all Budget 2021 documents here
Privatisation buzz lifts Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank stocks by 20%
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
-
The Cabinet set a 90-day time limit to provide up to Rs 5 lakh to each account holder of a bank if it fails. USA's economy is on track, says the Federal reserve.
Read more on this and other top headlines for the day.
US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Federal Reserve
Indian Air Force deploys first Rafales in East to counter China
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU