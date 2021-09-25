Top headlines: PM Modi reaches New York, FinMin withdraws spending curbs

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
Apple iPhone 13 gets same day India, global launch: Check details here
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
Apple AirTag review: Now, a smart, tech-backed answer to your forgetfulness
-
PM Narendra Modi reaches New York to address 76th UNGA session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which had gone virtual last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday. Read moreBooster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
Bharat Biotech is working on a three-legged clinical trial for its intranasal vaccine BBV154, which is in phase two. The Hyderabad-based firm is testing the efficacy of a combination in three modes – two intranasal shots, first a Covaxin shot followed by the nasal vaccine, and Covaxin following a nasal shot.
The idea is to see which combination induces better and long-lasting immune response. Read more
Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
In anticipation of bumper sales during the forthcoming festive season, Apple is shipping in a record 600,000 iPhone 13 models. The new flagship phone that is going live in India today has attracted higher pre-orders than last year’s iPhone 12, prompting the company to increase its initial shipments by a good amount.
According to industry sources, steady pre-booking orders and the growth momentum that Apple is enjoying in the local market of late, were the reasons for the decision. Read more
Daikin to set up Rs 1,000-crore AC manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh
Japanese air conditioning major Daikin has become the first company to acquire land for a new factory under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.
The India unit of the multinational, Daikin India, on Friday finished the purchase agreement for a 75-acre plant at Sri City (Andhra Pradesh) to set up a large air-conditioner (AC) manufacturing plant, which will come up in phases. Read more
Finance Ministry withdraws spending curbs on ministries, departments
The Centre has withdrawn spending curbs on ministries and departments and allowed them to spend in accordance with their Budget estimates for the remaining part of the fiscal year.
The move is likely to help spur the economy which is struggling to come back to the pre-covid levels. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU