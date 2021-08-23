Top headlines: FM gives Sept 15 deadline to Infy; Eicher re-appoints Lal

FM asks to fix tax portal glitches ahead of filing deadline

on Monday ordered to fix technical glitches in the new income tax portal by September 15, ahead of filing deadline.

The Union Minister, during a meeting with the tech provider, sought an explanation for the repeated issues faced by the taxpayers. Read more

FM announces plan to monetise assets, realise Rs 6 trillion till 2024-25

on Monday announced a pipeline of assets that the Centre is looking to monetise to the tune of Rs six trillion over four years ending financial year 2024-25. This would constitute 14 per cent of the union government's outlay under the Infrastructure Pipeline.

It covers 20 asset classes spread over 12 line ministries and departments. The top three sectors by value are roads, railways and power. Read more

re-appoints Enfield's turnaround man Siddhartha Lal as MD

After a setback from shareholders, Eicher's board announced a relief for Siddhartha Lal as it decided to reappoint him as the managing director of the company, with a revised remuneration package.

The decision will be subject to shareholder approval and the Board will go back to them for fresh approval through postal ballot, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Read more

CCI imposes Rs 200 cr penalty on Maruti Suzuki over dealer discount policy

India's antitrust regulator has fined Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's biggest carmaker, Rs 200 crore for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars, the watchdog said in an order on Monday.

In an order issued after an investigation, the CCI asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days. Read more