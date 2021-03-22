Top headlines: GAIL to begin asset monetisation; states cut vaccine wastage

-
ALSO READ
Petrol price unchanged at Rs 83.06 a litre for 8th day, diesel at Rs 76.48
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
Petrol price nears Rs 89-a-litre mark in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 79.35
Petrol price at record high of Rs 89.88 in Delhi, diesel crosses Rs 80-mark
Petrol price remains same for 6th day at Rs 83.06 a ltr, diesel at Rs 76.48
-
GAIL set to kick off asset monetisation in oil sector by end of 2021-22
The first oil-sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is expected to be floated by GAIL (India) by the end of 2021-22. According to a top petroleum ministry official, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and GAIL (India) will be going for three separate InvITs as part of the central government’s asset monetisation plan. “GAIL (India) will be the first to float the InvIT. Read More
Centre targets global majors for semiconductor fabrication plants
In an ambitious move, the government is targeting global leaders for setting up semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is coordinating the effort and has drawn up a target list of potential companies. They include Taiwanese majors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, VIA Technologies Inc., and United Microelectronics Corporation, US giants Intel, Micron Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments, Japanese players Fuji Electric Co. and Panasonic.Read More
Govt considers blocking IP addresses of cryptocurrency exchanges
The government is considering the blocking of internet protocol (IP) addresses of companies/exchanges on which trading in cryptocurrencies is happening, said a source in the know. Two months ago, the government had said it intended to bring a Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and introduce India’s own digital currency in line with what China and other countries had done. This move is part of that. The government had also proposed to promote technology like blockchain. Read More
States on overdrive to reduce vaccine wastage as Covid-19 cases rise
As India witnesses a ‘second wave’ of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for vaccination has increased manifold. Hence, every step is being taken to reduce vaccine wastage. For example, the number of doses in a pack of Covaxin has been halved — from a 20-dose pack, Bharat Biotech’s vaccine now contains 10 doses. Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, also comes in 10-dose packs. Read More
Edelweiss arm looks to launch new credit funds in 2021 to tap demand
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA), part of the Edelweiss group, is looking to launch a short-duration credit fund and a distressed fund this year to tap the demand for credit in the country. The short-duration credit fund, which will be an alternative investment fund, targets to raise Rs 2,000 crore. The fund has an investment cycle of 24-36 months compared to 36-60 months in its previous funds. The fund manager is looking to launch it soon, said Hemant Daga, chief executive at Edelweiss Asset Management. Read More
Reliance affiliate picks 3/4th of gas from own CBM block at $6 price
Reliance Industries Ltd has sold three-fourth of the gas from coal seams in Madhya Pradesh to an affiliate of the company at a price of just over $6 at current oil prices. India Gas Solutions Private Limited, a 50: 50 joint venture of RIL and UK's bp, bought 0.62 million standard cubic meters per day out of 0.82 mmscmd gas bid out in an auction last week, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Read More
Foreign trade policy 2021-26 to focus on MSMEs, new export potential
The central government is devising a mechanism to step up screening imports to protect domestic manufacturers. The details of the online monitoring system may find mention in the foreign trade policy 2021-26, which will kick in next month. The online system will make the data available to the government as well as industry about the countries from where the goods are being imported, and their quantity and quality. The data can help domestic producers analyse the market potential for such goods, said a senior government official. Read More
NHAI turns down NITI Aayog's request to expand monetisation portfolio
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down NITI Aayog’s request to expand its monetisation portfolio, as the authority intends to leave that decision to an investment manager. NITI Aayog and the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) had asked the NHAI to proactively identify assets, and the mode for monetisation, after the authority showed reservation on the number of projects it could monetise. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU