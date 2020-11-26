Top headlines: GDP to fall, everyday items may get expensive, more

India's GDP likely to fall most among 24 major economies

India could well be the slowest-growing economy, among a list of 24 countries, in the July to September quarter. This is according to Q2FY21 (GDP) provisional data from various agencies. Read on. . .

After festive season, price hikes: Everyday items may get out of reach

From next month, household appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, television sets and air conditioners will get expensive by at least 3-5 per cent. The reason: Commodity inflation is raising its head, forcing companies to consider price hikes. Read on. . .

Mobile firms set for round 4 of price hike

A revival in consumer demand may have fired up the handsets market post-lockdown, but another round of price hike is now threatening to spoil the party. In a year, when the industry has already suffered due to shortage of components, hike in taxation rates and total loss of business for months, the latest trouble may take the sheen off the year-end glitter. Read on. . .

FinMin, Sebi look to ease curbs on NRI investment through FPI route

The finance ministry and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are assessing whether the curbs on investment by non-resident Indians (NRIs) through the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) route can be removed, said two people in know. Currently, NRIs who aren’t tax residents in India can invest in India-focused offshore funds via the FPI route. Read on. . .

Lakshmi Vilas Bank to operate branches as DBS Bank India from Friday

The government on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take action against those responsible for debacle at troubled private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and improve oversight of entities under its regulation. Read on. . .

Diego Maradona, football icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60

Diego Maradona, arguably the best soccer player ever whose wild swings in fortune came to personify the flux of his home nation Argentina, has died. He was 60. Maradona suffered a heart attack in Tigre, Buenos Aires, after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain earlier this month, according to the Clarin newspaper. Read on. . .