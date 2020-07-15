Top Headlines: Google vs Facebook, new telecom war, Rajan's warning & more

-
Jio sets off new telecom war with Voda Idea, Airtel
Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are set for a legal battle which will determine the future of lucrative data plans. On Tuesday, the Mukesh Ambani-controlled company appealed to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to hear its side before passing any order on Vodafone Idea's petition against the regulatory curbs on premium plans, triggering a new faceoff in the financially stressed industry. Read More
Google vs Facebook: India is set to be their next big battleground
With Google and Facebook both investing billions, India is set to be their next big battleground. On Monday, Sunder Pichai, Google Inc CEO, said the company will invest $10 billion in India in the next 5-7 years. Read More
Walmart infuses $1.2 bn in Flipkart
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has led a $1.2-billion investment in Flipkart, valuing the e-commerce firm at $24.9 billion. In 2018, when Walmart invested $16 billion for a majority stake in Flipkart, the Bengaluru-based firm was valued at less than $21 billion. Read More
Wipro sees green shoots in some verticals
Information technology (IT) IT services major Wipro on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly performance in Q1 of FY21, as its profitability improved despite contraction in revenues on a sequential basis. Read More
Google is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in Jio Platforms
Google is in advanced talks to buy a $4 billion stake in Mukesh Ambani’s technology venture, people familiar with the matter said, seeking to join rival Facebook in the chase for growth in a promising internet market. Read More
Rajan warns against 'unprecedented' rise in NPA levels in 6 months
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday expressed disappointment over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's observations in a newspaper article written by her on Tuesday. He warned that banks were going to see an unprecedented rise in bad debts and the sooner the problem is recognised the better it would be. Read More
India needs to leverage performance of farm sector to push growth: Subbarao
Former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao on Tuesday said the government needs to build on "some silver linings" in the farm sector, driven by the prospect of a favourable monsoon, to speed up the economic recovery. Read More
Know what has changed in the New 26AS form
While the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) has changed several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s not the only change of which you should be mindful. A new Form-26AS has been introduced by the income tax (I-T) department which will seek far more details than before. Read More
UP asks for Rs 20,940 cr loan to help discoms
The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for Rs 20,940-crore loan to help its power distribution companies (discoms), seeking a sizeable chunk of the Centre’s bailout package. Read More
July data indicates consumption may be stagnating amid Covid-19 crisis
High frequency indicators and analyst commentary suggest that July might have fewer positive surprises on the economic front. Analysts have cut earnings estimates more sharply for consumption-oriented companies, even as many other indicators show signs of stagnation. Read More
