Top headlines: Govt eyes $30 bn from PLI, NCLT readies to fast-track cases

Samvat 2078: What's in store for equity markets?
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web
Samvat 2078: What are Andrew Holland's favourite themes and sectors - Q&A
Samvat 2078 market outlook: Sensex can hit 64,000; Nifty target 19,500
Market begins Samvat 2078 on positive note, Sensex ends above 60,000
The stock markets kicked off Samvat 2078 on a positive note on Thursday, with the benchmark indices gaining during the ceremonial one-hour-long trading session, continuing the momentum from the previous year, when the markets broke many records. Read more.
Govt looks to net $30 billion in fresh funds through PLI scheme
The government is banking on its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to kick off substantial fresh investments to make up for the rock bottom levels seen during the pandemic. Read more. Read more.
After a much-needed capacity boost, NCLT readies to fast-track cases
After getting a much-needed shot in the arm of 18 appointments, a new president and a chairman, after over one and a half years, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is sitting in a more comfortable position than it was a month ago. Read more.
Merck gets UK nod, world's first Covid pill ready to be out soon
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Read more.
From PPP to organisational changes, a tight rope walk for Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has completed three months in office but the Indian Railways that was at the crossroads of getting in more private investment into the system is still not full steam into it despite his predecessor Piyush Goyal’s push. Read more.
COP26: 'End of coal is in sight' as more than 70 nations join new pact
UN conference host Britain said 77 countries had pledged to phase out coal, dirtiest of the fossil fuels that drive global warming, as a study showed the carbon dioxide they release into the atmosphere had rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. Read more.
