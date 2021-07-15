Top headlines: Govt floats RFP for LIC IPO; Covid scare for Team India

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
-
Govt floats Request for Proposal to appoint intermediaries for mega LIC IPO
The government has floated tenders to appoint book running lead managers, legal advisers, registrar and advertising agency for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), touted to be India’s largest.
The listing of LIC’s shares on exchanges would involve part-sale of government’s stake in the insurer, and to raise fresh equity share capital, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in the Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids from intermediaries. Read more
Pant, one staff member test Covid positive, 3 more isolated in London: BCCI
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19, while three others were placed in precautionary isolation as the dreaded virus hit the Indian cricket team ahead of next month's Test series against hosts England.
Bowling coach Bharath Arun, reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha were put in isolation for having come in contact with Garani along with standby opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, whose inclusion had raked up a recent storm. Garani's COVID report came this morning. Read more
Wipro Q1 net rises 36% YoY, surpasses its own June qtr revenue guidance
Wipro surpassed its Q1 revenue guidance as it saw demand accelerating from cloud and digital transformation, which was further supported by the company’s new business strategy.
Consolidated net profit for the first quarter grew 36 per cent at Rs 3,243 crore on a year-on-year basis, and was up 9.1 per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter, at Rs 18,525 crore, grew 22.3 per cent y-o-y and was up 12.4 per cent sequentially. Read more
JEE Main 4th edition postponed, to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2: Pradhan
The fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been postponed to August 26-September 2 to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.
The fourth edition of JEE (Main) was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU