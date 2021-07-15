Top headlines: Govt floats RFP for LIC IPO; Covid scare for Team India

Govt floats Request for Proposal to appoint intermediaries for mega IPO

The government has floated tenders to appoint book running lead managers, legal advisers, registrar and advertising agency for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), touted to be India’s largest.

The listing of LIC’s shares on exchanges would involve part-sale of government’s stake in the insurer, and to raise fresh equity share capital, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in the Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids from intermediaries. Read more

Pant, one staff member test Covid positive, 3 more isolated in London: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19, while three others were placed in precautionary isolation as the dreaded virus hit the Indian cricket team ahead of next month's Test series against hosts England.

Bowling coach Bharath Arun, reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha were put in isolation for having come in contact with Garani along with standby opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, whose inclusion had raked up a recent storm. Garani's COVID report came this morning. Read more

Q1 net rises 36% YoY, surpasses its own June qtr revenue guidance

surpassed its Q1 revenue guidance as it saw demand accelerating from cloud and digital transformation, which was further supported by the company’s new business strategy.

Consolidated net profit for the first quarter grew 36 per cent at Rs 3,243 crore on a year-on-year basis, and was up 9.1 per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter, at Rs 18,525 crore, grew 22.3 per cent y-o-y and was up 12.4 per cent sequentially. Read more

JEE Main 4th edition postponed, to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2: Pradhan

The fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been postponed to August 26-September 2 to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of JEE (Main) was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2. Read more