JEE Main 4th edition postponed, to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2: Pradhan

The fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been postponed to August 26-September 2 to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.
The fourth edition of JEE (Main) was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2.
"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session three and four of the JEE(Main) 2021 exam.
"Accordingly, the JEE (Main), 2021, session four will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main), 2021, session four," Pradhan tweeted.
The minister said that registration for the JEE-Main session four is still in progress and dates for registration will be extended up to July 20.
