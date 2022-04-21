Top Headlines: Govt's plan for e-vehicles; RIL's m-cap nears Rs 19-trn

In a bid to curb pollution and tackle climate change, India has proposed a battery-swapping program for electric scooters and rickshaw. Meanwhile, the road transport ministry is pushing ahead with its decision to require all passenger cars to have six airbags, despite resistance from some carmakers. More on these in our top headlines.

To curb pollution, Govt proposes battery-swap plan for e-bikes, rickshaws

India proposed a battery-swapping program to expedite the adoption of electric scooters and rickshaws as it tries to curb pollution and tackle climate change. The policy, which will be valid through March 2025, is targeted at electric two- and three-wheel vehicles "heavily concentrated" in urban areas, NITI Aayog said. Read more



India to push ahead with six in cars despite resistance: Report

India's road transport ministry is pushing ahead with its decision to require all passenger cars to have six airbags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles, a senior government source told Reuters. "Safety is non-negotiable. The ministry is finalising the rules, which will take some time to be notified," he said. Read more



Govt must keep 5G fee affordable for faster rollout, says Sunil Mittal

Telecom service operator Airtel on Thursday urged the government not to charge high fees for allotting 5G spectrum, saying a faster roll out of the next-generation telecommunication network can have more benefits than collecting revenue in upfront cost. Sunil Bharti Mittal said that there are a variety of applications across sectors ranging from healthcare to video interactions, which will make 5G a technology to be introduced as soon as possible. Read more



RIL m-cap nears Rs 19-trillion mark; stock surges 10% in 3 days

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) is set to become India's first company to hit market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 19 trillion after a strong rally over the past three trading days. RIL's m-cap hit Rs 18.85 trillion intra-day today after the stock price of the company touched a new high of Rs 2,787.10. Read more



Govt may revisit privatisation, including revising the terms of sale

The government may take a fresh look at privatisation, including revising the terms of sale, an official said. "We need to go back to the drawing board on . There are issues in terms of consortium formation, geopolitical situation and energy transition aspects," an official said. Read more