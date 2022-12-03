JUST IN
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Govt to curb imports of Chinese fans, rural FMCG demand dips

Business Standard brings the the top headlines at this hour

Topics
China | India imports | FMCGs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

electric fans and smart meters

Centre will soon issue quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports of electric fans and smart meters--especially from China--after successfully reining in toy imports through stringent quality checks.

The rise in cyberattacks against institutions appears not to have led to a concomitant increase in demand for cyber insurance policies. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines. After toys, govt looks to curb China electric fan, smart meter imports The commerce and industry ministry will soon issue quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports of electric fans and smart meters--especially from China-- after successfully reining in toy imports through stringent quality checks. Read More

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows Rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in November dropped because of a loss of momentum after the festival season. Read More

Tepid demand for cyber insurance policies despite steep rise in attacks The rise in cyberattacks against institutions appears not to have led to a concomitant increase in demand for cyber insurance policies. Read More

Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: Air India to govt

Tata Group-owned Air India has informed the Centre that aircraft lessors wish to set up their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) outside India since they aren’t enthused about the Indian ‘legal structure’ and are loath to take risks. Read More Forex reserves rise for third week in a row; up $2.9 bn to $550.14 bn

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $550.14 billion in the week ended November 25, the latest central bank data showed. Read More

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 08:30 IST

