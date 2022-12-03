Top Headlines: Govt to curb imports of Chinese fans, rural FMCG demand dips

-
Centre will soon issue quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports of electric fans and smart meters--especially from China--after successfully reining in toy imports through stringent quality checks.
Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows Rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in November dropped because of a loss of momentum after the festival season. Read More
Tepid demand for cyber insurance policies despite steep rise in attacks The rise in cyberattacks against institutions appears not to have led to a concomitant increase in demand for cyber insurance policies. Read More
Tata Group-owned Air India has informed the Centre that aircraft lessors wish to set up their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) outside India since they aren’t enthused about the Indian ‘legal structure’ and are loath to take risks. Read More Forex reserves rise for third week in a row; up $2.9 bn to $550.14 bnThe Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $550.14 billion in the week ended November 25, the latest central bank data showed. Read More
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 08:30 IST
