Top Headlines: Govt to curb imports of Chinese fans, rural FMCG demand dips

Centre will soon issue quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports of electric fans and smart meters--especially from China--after successfully reining in toy imports through stringent quality checks.

The rise in cyberattacks against institutions appears not to have led to a concomitant increase in demand for cyber insurance policies. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.

Rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in November dropped because of a loss of momentum after the festival season.

The rise in cyberattacks against institutions appears not to have led to a concomitant increase in demand for cyber insurance policies.

Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: Air India to govt

Tata Group-owned Air India has informed the Centre that aircraft lessors wish to set up their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) outside India since they aren't enthused about the Indian 'legal structure' and are loath to take risks.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $550.14 billion in the week ended November 25, the latest central bank data showed.