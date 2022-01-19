Top headlines: Grover takes voluntary leave; ban on int'l flights extended

Covid: India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

India's regulator, the DGCA, on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

At present, India suffers from a third Covid wave, which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant.

In a notification, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.

DGCA to probe two planes' near collision over Bengaluru airport

Two planes averted mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport just after their take-off on the morning of January 9, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The incident was not logged in any logbook and it was not reported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) either, they said.

Cabinet sanctions Rs 973 cr to for ex-gratia payment to borrowers

The government on Wednesday approved sanction of Rs 973.74 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Briefing media on the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the Budget had made provision of Rs 5,500 crore for the scheme of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, is going on a voluntray leave of absence till March end. The board of BhartPe has accepted his decision.

"Ashneer Grover has today informed the Board of his decision to take voluntary leave of absence from till March end. Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," said the company in a statement.