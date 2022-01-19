Top headlines: Grover takes voluntary leave; ban on int'l flights extended

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 3,174.17 crore in Q1, highest ever
-
Covid: India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
India's civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022.
At present, India suffers from a third Covid wave, which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant.
In a notification, the DGCA extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till February 28, 2022. Read more
DGCA to probe two IndiGo planes' near collision over Bengaluru airport
Two IndiGo planes averted mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport just after their take-off on the morning of January 9, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.
The incident was not logged in any logbook and it was not reported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) either, they said. Read more
Cabinet sanctions Rs 973 cr to SBI for ex-gratia payment to borrowers
The government on Wednesday approved sanction of Rs 973.74 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Briefing media on the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the Budget had made provision of Rs 5,500 crore for the scheme of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts. Read more
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end
Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe is going on a voluntray leave of absence till March end. The board of BhartPe has accepted his decision.
"Ashneer Grover has today informed the Board of his decision to take voluntary leave of absence from BharatPe till March end. Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," said the company in a statement. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU