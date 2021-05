Top headlines: GST council meets today; Gates foundation set for change

Top headlines at this hour: from how one of world's most powerful philanthropic organisations is considering changes to why messaging app could gain in India.

Gates’s splits signals change in Gates foundation



When Bill Gates and Melind French Gates announced their split after 27 years of marriage, the couple said there would be no change to their $50 billion Nearly three weeks later, and the revelation of Melinda considering divorce earlier due to Bill’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and reports amid Bill’s dubious behaviour at Microsoft, there are signs that change is coming to one of the Read here.



WhatsApp’s rival messaging platform has become the top most communication application downloaded from Google Play in India according to App Annie data, pushing WhatsApp to the fourth position. WhatsApp has challenged the Indian government’s IT rules on grounds that they violate freedom of speech and break-end-to-end encryption. Read here. The on Friday may exempt government departments and local authorities from e-invoicing even though the government is planning to expand its scope to all entities. This exemption was proposed by the government of West Bengal and has been approved by the law committee. Read here. Tata Steel’s market capitalisation has once again fallen below that of Titan Company. On Thursday, closed with a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.32 trillion against Titan’s m-cap of Rs 1.41 trillion. has lost nearly 11 per cent of its m-cap after hitting an all-time high of Rs 1.48 trillion on May 11. Read here. Online gaming platforms are booming despite the cancellation of IPL games. Online gaming platform PlayerzPot saw user registrations grow three times per day in April and revenue by 2x over March. engagement. Reports suggest that ­big names such as Dream Sport, whose brand Dream11 is also the IPL title sponsor, and Bengaluru-based e-sports tournament platform Mobile Premier League, and others were spending over Rs 200 crore collectively on advertisements to stay top-of-the mind with viewers. Read here.