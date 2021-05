WhatsApp's legal tussle with govt helps Telegram get a signal booster

Facebook’s messenger app WhatsApp has gone to the Delhi High Court to challenge the government’s new rules to break-end-to-end encryption on grounds that they violate freedom of speech. But as the two prepare for a long legal battle, the chief beneficiary of the tussle could well be WhatsApp’s rival Telegram, which has seized the top slot among communication applications downloaded from Google Play in India, according to App Annie data, pushing WhatsApp to the fourth slot.

The government had come out with IT guidelines which were to be implemented from May 26. Under these ...