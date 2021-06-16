Top Headlines: Handset shops fall to Covid-19, truck rentals hit top gear

-
ALSO READ
Special PMLA court summons Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot on Feb 12
NCLT clears Videocon sale to Vedanta group firm Twinstar Technologies
Vedanta arm is paying almost nothing for Videocon group, says NCLT
Truck rentals on key trunk routes down by further 5-7% in past fortnight
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
-
In the past year, thousands of handset retail stores – about 8 per cent of the total of 120,000 - have shut as a result of lockdowns and e-commerce giants enticing consumers with discounted phones. Truck rentals have risen sharply across key trunk routes in the past fortnight as states started unlocking in phases. Business Standard brings to you top headlines on Wednesday.
Vedanta arm is paying almost nothing for Videocon group, says NCLT
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan of Twin Star Technologies -- a promoter entity of the Vedanta Resources group -- for the Videocon group.
But it has pointed out that the successful resolution applicant is "paying almost nothing" as the amount offered is only 4.15 per cent of total outstanding claim.
It noted the hair cut for all the creditors is 95.85 per cent and suggested to both committee of creditors (CoC) and the successful applicant an increase in the payout. Read More
Covid-19 crisis: Nearly 10,000 mobile retail stores shut in the past year
In the past year, thousands of handset retail stores – about 8 per cent of the total of 120,000 - have shut as a result of lockdowns and e-commerce giants enticing consumers with discounted phones.
The north India region, the largest market among all four zones of the country, has seen the worst, according to market analytics platform PredictiVu, with close to 10 per cent of outlets closing.
North India typically contributes over 35 per cent of the total handset sales. Read More
Truck rentals up 9-14% in first half of June on low base and unlocking
Truck rentals have risen sharply across key trunk routes in the past fortnight as states started unlocking in phases.
Helped by an increase in the factory output of most bulk goods and last year’s low base, freight rates--a proxy for economic activity--rose by an average 12 per cent, according to the Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT), a New Delhi-based think tank.
With more than a third of the trucks still idling, the recovery would not be complete till most of the current fleet is deployed. Read More
NSDL statement prevents a $500-million sell-off in Adani group stocks
The clarification by the National Securities Depository (NSDL) – which is tasked with monitoring foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment in domestic stocks – that the accounts of top investors in Adani group stocks remain ‘active’ has helped prevent a $500-million selloff of shares.
Analysts said a freeze of the FPI accounts, as reported by some media outlets, could have prompted global index providers to cut weighting of four Adani group companies from their global indices. Read More
Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at Rs 150 not sustainable: Bharat Biotech
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that the Indian government’s procurement price of Rs 150 a dose for the Covid-19 vaccine was “non-competitive” and “not sustainable in the long run”.
The company’s remarks came amid questions over the differential pricing strategy followed by vaccine manufacturers for supplies to the government and private sector. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU