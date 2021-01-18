Top headlines: Hike shuts down, China only major economy to grow in 2020

-
-
TOTAL France to pick up 20% stake in Adani Green Energy
TOTAL France, a global energy major, will pick up a 20 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable power company of Adani Enterprises, by way of acquisition of shares held by the Adani Promoter Group (APG). Read here
Hike shuts down, vanishes from app stores
Hike, the messaging app backed by SoftBank Group Corp. that aimed to compete against WhatsApp in the world’s second-most populous country, shut down and vanished from app stores Monday. Read here
China only major economy to grow in 2020
China's economy, which was the first to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic and early to recover from its impact, grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, registering the lowest annual growth rate in 45 years, but bucking the trend of slowdowns being experienced by major world economies. Read here
India key to vaccine delivery in Asia Pacific: Moody's Analytics
Moody's Analytics believes that India will drive the Asia pacific region's distribution efforts for Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months. Read here
L&T arm wins contract worth up to Rs 5,000 cr from Rail Vikas Nigam
The construction arm of L&T has secured a large order for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for package-4 of the New Broad-Gauge Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand. Read here
