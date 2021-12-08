Top headlines: IAF chopper carrying CDS crashes; telco bosses speak at IMC

IAF chopper with CDS on board crashes in Tamil Nadu; 4 dead

An helicopter with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said, as four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility owing to foggy conditions.

However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH chopper that took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore. Read more

Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalisations set to rise, says WHO

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity. Read more

Scholz elected by Germany's Parliament to take charge as Chancellor

Olaf Scholz was approved by Germany’s parliament to become chancellor, clearing the way for the Social Democrat to take charge amid a worsening pandemic crisis and a raft of geopolitical challenges including the standoff over Ukraine.

The vote in the Bundestag wasn’t in doubt because of his three-party coalition’s majority, and he’ll be sworn in later on Wednesday, ending Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure and becoming the country’s ninth chancellor since World War II. Read more

Telco bosses seek faster rollout, bank support and end of litigation

Promoters of India’s top mobile service providers on Wednesday called for faster rollout of 5G, support from banks and an end to vexatious litigation.

The remarks came at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress which is being held in the backdrop of telecom sector reforms and amid industry preparations of service next year. Read more