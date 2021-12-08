Telco bosses seek faster 5G rollout, bank support and end of litigation

Promoters of India’s top mobile service providers on Wednesday called for faster rollout of 5G, support from banks and an end to vexatious litigation.

The remarks came at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress which is being held in the backdrop of telecom sector reforms and amid industry preparations of service next year.

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been the biggest beneficiary of the reforms, urged support for lenders’ support and further steps for ease of doing business.

“A robust industry is necessary to invest and accelerate the achievement of the Digital India vision. Over the few months, the government has made some critical policy interventions in this direction. Further steps in the ease of doing business and support from the banking sector would significantly enhance the sector strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends,” Birla said while committing Vi’s participation in creating a five-trillion-dollar digital economy.

Birla’s remarks come as Vi continues discussions to raise fresh funds and refinance of over Rs 6,000 crore debt that is due over the next few months. The telecom operator expects to complete fund raising in the current fiscal.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said the telecom reforms including simplification processes and return of bank guarantees hold a great degree of promise for the industry. “The deferment of adjusted gross revenue dues by four years, giving a moratorium has again been a great relief for at least one of the operators who needed this in a desperate way. All in all I would say the government has moved in a remarkable fashion,” Mittal said.

Mittal also suggested collaboration among industry players including sharing of resources and towers and urged the government to relook at all the litigation.

“We need to talk to each other…share more tower infrastructure and ensure that while we fiercely compete, we also collaborate and lower the cost structures,” Mittal said.

“There are cases right from TDSAT, High Court to Supreme Court. Cases which are very old that need to be settled. New cases must be avoided,” he said while seeking a simpler regulatory framework.

Mukesh Ambani, owner of India’s largest mobile service provider Reliance Jio proposed five ideas which include making rollout a national priority, affordability of devices and applications and quicker fibre rollout among others. among others.

“At Jio we are currently focused on 4G and execution and broadband infrastructure expansion. We have developed a hundred per cent home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native and digitally managed. Because of our converged and future-proof architecture, Jio’s network could be quickly and seamlessly upgraded

from 4G to 5G,” Ambani said.

While Jio has already rolled out an affordable smartphone, he also suggested adoption of futuristic technologies and policy tools to subsidise devices to select target groups. He also proposed the completion of fibre connectivity on a mission mode. “To be future ready, India has to be fibre-ready,” he remarked.