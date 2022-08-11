Top headlines: ICICI Bank m-cap hits Rs 6 trn; Dhankhar takes oath as VP

JUST IN
Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th vice president of India
Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as the 14th vice president of India (Photo/ANI)

ICICI Bank market-cap hits Rs 6 trillion; stock rallies 26% in 2 months

Shares of ICICI Bank hit a record high of Rs 865.55, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, on strong growth outlook. The stock of the private sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 859.70 touched on October 25, 2021.

In the past two months, the stock has rallied 26 per cent. While in the past one month, it has gained 12 per cent, as compared to 9.75 per cent rise in the S&PBSE Sensex. READ MORE.

Credit rating of Rs 35,000 cr debt could be lowered due to RBI diktat: Icra

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) diktat directing credit rating agencies to adopt specific criteria while assigning credit enhanced (CE) ratings to bank facilities could potentially lower the credit ratings of around 100 entities, corresponding to Rs 35,000 crore of rated debt, rating agency Icra has said.

The rating agency is making certain changes in its methodology for assessing explicit third-party support forms like guarantees, letters of comfort (LoC), co-obligor structures, etc. READ MORE.

Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice-President of India, succeeds Naidu

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Vice President to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. READ MORE.

Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines in view of surge in Covid cases

With COVID cases and the positivity rate rising in Delhi, the district officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce the mask mandate and issue a fine of Rs 500 to violators, officials said.

The district magistrates have been instructed to ensure that the laxity that had set in due to reduction in cases is corrected and wearing masks in public places is strictly enforced, a senior Revenue department officer said. READ MORE.
