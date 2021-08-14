Top headlines: Restructuring of I-T dept, highest-ever monthly exports

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
-
'Faceless' authority proposes restructuring in Income-Tax department
The department tasked with administering the ambitious Faceless Assessment Scheme (FAS) has admitted that the scheme has not gotten off to a smooth start and has proposed a restructuring in the income tax (I-T) department to iron out the anomalies.
The National Faceless Assessment Centre (NaFAC) on Thursday shot off a letter to senior officials of the I-T department seeking a restructuring of the faceless system by merging the role of supervisory officers from the level of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT) and above. Read more...
At $35 billion in July, India records highest-ever monthly exports
Outbound shipments grew by nearly 50 per cent over July 2020, which can be partly attributed to a favourable base. As compared to pre-Covid level, the growth was 35 per cent from July 2019. Merchandise exports and imports had plummeted in the first few months of 2020-21, with the imposition of lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Read more...
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio close Rs 1,004-crore spectrum trading deal
Bharti Airtel on Friday said it closed a pact to transfer the 'Right to Use' of its 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to rival Reliance Jio for Rs 1,004.8 crore. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum. Read more...
Serum chairman Cyrus Poonawalla against using cocktail of Covid vaccines
Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Dr Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday said he was not in favour of administering two different coronavirus vaccines for better efficacy. Read more...
Not a right time to implement next stage of emission norms: Maruti Suzuki
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said the implementation of the next stage of emission norms in the country from next year will force automakers to increase vehicle prices, leading to further drop in sales for the industry which has been reeling under a severe slowdown. The auto major also noted that people were finding it difficult to buy new cars as the prices have gone up significantly over the last few years. Read more...
No sweat for Vodafone Idea 4G customers even if telco goes under
If Vodafone Idea folds up, competing telcos have enough capacity to absorb its 4G customers but its 2G customers could face serious challenges, according to top telecom executives. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU