Top Headlines: India bans 59 Chinese apps, Unlock 2.0, PM's address, & more

The move of India banning 59 Chinese apps did not come as a surprise as it comes in the backdrop of stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. In Unlock 2.0, international air travel and metro rail services will also continue to remain shut at least till July 31, and large congregations stay banned. Here are the top headlines on Tuesday morning.



India bans 59 mobile Chinese apps

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular SHAREit, TikTok, UC Browser, and SHEIN, citing them to be a security threat. The government invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules 2009 to block these apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Monday.

Unlock 2.0 opens a small window

The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for "unlock 2.0", but the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country meant it stopped short of reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions.

MNCs strike big rental deals despite work from home push

Global firms such as Google, Accenture, and Intel, among others have signed several lease rental deals for office spaces in recent weeks notwithstanding the disruptions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese troops now stepping up activity near Arunachal

With Chinese and Indian troops eyeball-to-eyeball at seven places inside India's claimed territory in Ladakh and Sikkim, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has begun stepping up activity opposite Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Govt eyes higher RBI surplus this year

With tax revenue shrinking owing to the pandemic, the Centre is expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer a higher-than-budgeted surplus for the second year in a row.

No goods from Chinese vendors is the new mantra for govt e-market place

After making it mandatory to display country of origin while registering new products on the government's e-commerce platform, the Centre has sent out feelers to key government departments and ministries against purchasing products from Chinese vendors.

800 million got free foodgrain in 3 months

Days after the lockdown was announced, the Centre started distributing 5 kg of free foodgrain per month for April, May, and June, to 800 million beneficiaries of the Food Security Act.

Auto companies say disruptions in Chinese imports will hurt their recovery

The Indian automobile industry has sounded alarm bells over delays in Customs clearance for imports from China. The move, they said, would hurt the recovery of the industry, which has been reeling from the shock of a yearlong slowdown further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.