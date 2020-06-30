Top Headlines: India bans 59 Chinese apps, Unlock 2.0, PM's address, & more

-
The move of India banning 59 Chinese apps did not come as a surprise as it comes in the backdrop of stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. In Unlock 2.0, international air travel and metro rail services will also continue to remain shut at least till July 31, and large congregations stay banned. Here are the top headlines on Tuesday morning.
India bans 59 mobile Chinese apps
India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular SHAREit, TikTok, UC Browser, and SHEIN, citing them to be a security threat. The government invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules 2009 to block these apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Monday. Read More
Unlock 2.0 opens a small window
The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for “unlock 2.0”, but the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country meant it stopped short of reopening schools, colleges, and coaching institutions. Read More
MNCs strike big rental deals despite work from home push
Global firms such as Google, Accenture, and Intel, among others have signed several lease rental deals for office spaces in recent weeks notwithstanding the disruptions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
Chinese troops now stepping up activity near Arunachal
With Chinese and Indian troops eyeball-to-eyeball at seven places inside India’s claimed territory in Ladakh and Sikkim, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun stepping up activity opposite Arunachal Pradesh as well. Read More
Govt eyes higher RBI surplus this year
With tax revenue shrinking owing to the pandemic, the Centre is expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer a higher-than-budgeted surplus for the second year in a row. Read More
No goods from Chinese vendors is the new mantra for govt e-market place
After making it mandatory to display country of origin while registering new products on the government’s e-commerce platform, the Centre has sent out feelers to key government departments and ministries against purchasing products from Chinese vendors. Read More
800 million got free foodgrain in 3 months
Days after the lockdown was announced, the Centre started distributing 5 kg of free foodgrain per month for April, May, and June, to 800 million beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. Read More
Auto companies say disruptions in Chinese imports will hurt their recovery
The Indian automobile industry has sounded alarm bells over delays in Customs clearance for imports from China. The move, they said, would hurt the recovery of the industry, which has been reeling from the shock of a yearlong slowdown further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
