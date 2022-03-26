Top headlines: India eyes Mercosur for sunflower oil, mixed reviews on CUET

Russia-Ukraine war: India eyes Mercosur deal to import crude sunflower oil
India is looking to sign long-term contracts with Mercosur countries to import crude sunflower oil as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted imports from Europe's second-largest nation, leading to skyrocketing edible oil prices, official sources said. Read more.
Mixed reviews on CUET: Fair competition, but a shift in focus
India's retail price inflation likely to remain over 6% till April
The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate may not fall below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) mandate of six per cent till April due to elevated oil and commodity prices. Read more.
Fertiliser companies dig in for hard times amid Russia-Ukraine war
The forthcoming kharif sowing season, which begins in the monsoon, could be hard on both fertiliser companies and farmers on account of the Russia-Ukraine war. Urea prices are projected to soar because the war has pushed up prices of natural gas, a key raw material that accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the cost of production. Non-urea fertiliser prices are likely to rise sharply, too. Read more.
Investment bankers see 58% decline in earnings, shows data
After witnessing a dream December quarter, investment bankers had a hard wake-up call as the equity capital market (ECM) fee pool shrank dramatically in the March quarter on the back of uncertainties created by the US Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia-Ukraine crisis. Read more.
